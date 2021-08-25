SPURS SIGN BRYN FORBES

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 25, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Bryn Forbes. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Forbes, 6-3/200, spent the first four years of his career with the Spurs and returns to San Antonio after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA championship last season. In his lone year in Milwaukee, he averaged 10.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 19.3 minutes while shooting .452 from three-point range, which ranked fourth in the NBA. Forbes was one of three players in the league to make over 150 three-pointers while shooting at least 45 percent last season.

After going undrafted in 2016, Forbes made the Spurs roster after spending training camp with San Antonio and in four years averaged 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.7 minutes over 261 games, including 155 starts.

In five career seasons, Forbes has made 584 three-pointers while shooting .412 from long range. Since Forbes entered the NBA in 2016, only 10 players in the league have hit more threes while shooting at least 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Forbes will wear No. 7 for the Silver and Black.

– spurs.com –