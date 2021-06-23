SPURS SET FOR 12TH PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 – The Detroit Pistons tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Pistons will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, July 29.

Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm:

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State (from Minnesota)

8. Orlando (from Chicago)

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

Below is the order for the remainder of the first round for NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm:

15. Washington

16. Oklahoma City (from Boston)

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City (from Miami via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from Dallas)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Houston (from Portland)

24. Houston (from Milwaukee)

25. LA Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Phoenix

30. Utah

Below is the order for the complete second round for NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm:

31. Milwaukee (from Houston)

32. New York (from Detroit via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia)

33. Orlando

34. Oklahoma City

35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)

36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)

38. Chicago (from New Orleans)1

39. Sacramento

40. New Orleans (from Chicago)1

41. San Antonio

42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)

43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah)

44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)

45. Boston

46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)

47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)

49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)

50. Philadelphia (from New York)

51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland)

52. Detroit (from Los Angeles Lakers via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit)

53. New Orleans (from Dallas)

54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)

55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)

56. Charlotte (from LA Clippers)

57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)

58. New York (from Philadelphia)

59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

60. Indiana (from Utah)

1 Order assumes that Chicago exercises its right to swap the #40 pick for the #38 pick.