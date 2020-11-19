SPURS SELECT DEVIN VASSELL AND TRE JONES IN 2020 NBA DRAFT

SAN ANTONIO (November 18, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have selected guard Devin Vassell with the 11th pick in the first round and guard Tre Jones with the 41st overall selection in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Vassell (Vuh-SELL), 6-7/195, is the first Spurs lottery pick since 1997. As a sophomore, the 20-year-old guard was named to the All-ACC Second Team, averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.7 minutes while shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range. Vassell led Florida State in scoring and rebounding while leading the Seminoles to 29 wins and their first ACC regular season championship in school history. He was one of just three players in the ACC last season to average 12-plus points and 5-plus rebounds while shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc. In his two seasons with Florida State, Vassell helped lead the Seminoles to 55 wins.

Jones, 6-3/185, was named the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore at Duke last season, becoming just the second player in conference history to sweep the awards in the same year. The Minnesota native also earned AP All-America Third Team honors and was a finalist for the 2019-20 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. In his two seasons with the Blue Devils, Jones averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.83 steals in 34.7 minutes.

