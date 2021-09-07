SPURS RE-SIGN KEITA BATES-DIOP

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 7, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed forward Keita Bates-Diop (KAY-tuh Bates DEE-ahp). Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Bates-Diop, 6-8/230, spent last season on a two-way contract with the Silver and Black, averaging 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.2 minutes over 30 games. Originally selected by the Timberwolves in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft (48th overall), Bates-Diop spent the better part of two seasons in Minnesota before being traded to Denver on Feb. 5, 2019. The former Ohio State Buckeye has appeared in 104 NBA games, with career averages of 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.

A four-year player at Ohio State, Bates-Diop was named the Big Ten Player of the Year as a senior, averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.65 blocks in his final season.

