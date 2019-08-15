SPURS PASSPORT PROGRAM TO OFFER BUSINESSES AND INDIVIDUALS FLEXIBLE ACCESS TO PREMIUM EXPERIENCES

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 15, 2019) –

San Antonio Spurs fans will have a new way to access premium seats, suites and boxes at the AT&T Center during the 2019-20 season with the launch of the

Spurs Passport

program. Spurs Passports allow companies and individuals to purchase an annual membership and use their bank of funds on premium tickets throughout the season, with price savings over the standard ticket prices and no additional processing or service fees. To learn more about the Spurs Passport program, contact a Spurs representative at 210-444-5050 or visit

Spurs.com/Passport

.