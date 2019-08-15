SPURS PASSPORT PROGRAM TO OFFER BUSINESSES AND INDIVIDUALS FLEXIBLE ACCESS TO PREMIUM EXPERIENCES
Passport Holders Can Use Membership Bank to Purchase Best-Available Seats, Suites or Boxes at a Members-Only Discounted Rate
SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 15, 2019) – San Antonio Spurs fans will have a new way to access premium seats, suites and boxes at the AT&T Center during the 2019-20 season with the launch of the Spurs Passportprogram. Spurs Passports allow companies and individuals to purchase an annual membership and use their bank of funds on premium tickets throughout the season, with price savings over the standard ticket prices and no additional processing or service fees. To learn more about the Spurs Passport program, contact a Spurs representative at 210-444-5050 or visit Spurs.com/Passport.
Spurs Passport Members can take advantage of a personal concierge for first-class service on everything from tickets to transportation scheduling and dinner reservations. Purchasers will receive early entry to Spurs games at the AT&T Center while taking advantage of best-available inventory throughout the season.
Though Spurs Passport account funds are limited to Spurs tickets, members will get early access to AT&T Center concerts and special events through venue presales. Exclusive member appreciation events will provide the perfect opportunity for Spurs Passport holders to network and socialize. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.
