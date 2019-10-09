SPURS OPENING NIGHT FESTIVITIES HIGHLIGHTED BY POSTGAME CONCERT FROM TEXAS COUNTRY LEGEND KEVIN FOWLER

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 9, 2019) – Fans with a ticket to the San Antonio Spurs Opening Night game vs. the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Oct. 23 will be treated to a free postgame show by Kevin Fowler in the Bud Light Courtyard. Tickets for the game are available now at Spurs.com.

The Texas Country singer-songwriter will take the outdoor stage at the final buzzer as fans enjoy food and drink specials to close out the night. Fowler joined the Texas Country scene in 2000 with his debut album Beer, Bait & Ammo and has been putting hits on the Billboard Hot Country Charts for nearly two decades. He released his latest album, Barstool Stories in August.

Fowler won’t be the only Texas crooner at Spurs Opening Night. San Antonio sensation Sebastien De La Cruz will perform the National Anthem on court prior to tipoff against the Knicks. Nicknamed “El Charro de Oro”, De La Cruz appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2012 and has performed the National Anthem at several Spurs games since.

On Spurs Opening Night fans can take advantage of a Ticket and 2 Beers offer, allowing buyers to add two 16 oz. domestic draft beers to any single-game ticket for just $6 more. Go to Spurs.com/TicketPromotions to learn more. Spurs Steals – a value menu of six classic concession items ranging from $2.50-$5 will be available at every Spurs game this season.

In addition to individual game tickets, season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign are available at all levels. To learn about flexible ticket packages and membership options for the season, contact a Spurs Season Ticket Representative at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call or text 210-444-5050. Suites for individual games and the full season are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at 210-444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

