SPURS HOST OFFICIAL WATCH PARTIES IN AUSTIN

AUSTIN (Dec. 14, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs invite fans to cheer on the team at two official watch parties in Austin this weekend, presented by Michelob Ultra. Fans can come together at Star Bar on Friday, December 17, as the Spurs take on the Utah Jazz and on Sunday, December 19, at Bull and Bowl for the Spurs at Sacramento Kings game. These official watch parties are the must-be spots to watch Spurs games for fans old and new in the Austin area.

On Friday, December 17, Star Bar is the place to be to feel the energy of the Silver and Black, with the party starting at 7 p.m. and the game tipping off at 8 p.m. Along with watching players including Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott and Dejounte Murray on screen with fellow fans in the area, first 50 people who arrive in Spurs gear will get a colorful Spurs Fiesta™ tumbler cup.

To close out the weekend of away games, fans are invited to cheer on the Spurs again at Bull and Bowl on Sunday, December 19, with the party starting at 4 p.m. and the game at 5 p.m. The first 50 people in Spurs gear will receive a Spurs Fiesta™ bucket hat. Spend Sunday afternoon rooting for the five-time NBA Championship team and taking photos with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophies. Fans can also enjoy complimentary indoor games from Bull and Bowl, including bowling, karaoke, mechanical bull rides and more.

At both events, fans can expect a DJ as well as games, prizes and Spurs branded giveaways throughout the evening, including chances to snag Spurs tickets. Drink specials will be available for purchase while the Silver and Black hoop on the big screens.

Watch Party Details

Friday, December 17 @ 7 p.m., Spurs at Utah Jazz

Doors open at 7 p.m. Game starts at 8 p.m.

Star Bar, 600 W 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

First 50 fans in Spurs gear receive Spurs Fiesta™ tumbler cup

Sunday, December 19 @ 4 p.m., Spurs at Sacramento Kings

Doors open at 4 p.m. Games starts at 5 p.m.

Bull and Bowl, 501 W 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

First 50 fans in Spurs gear receive Spurs Fiesta™ bucket hat

- Spurs -