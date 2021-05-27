SPURS GIVE PARTNERS WITH FIESTA SAN ANTONIO TO HOST FIESTA DE LOS SPURS VIRTUAL 5K

SAN ANTONIO (May 27, 2021) – Spurs Give invites the community to stay active during Fiesta 2021 with the first-ever Fiesta De Los Spurs virtual 5K. The event will benefit the nonprofit’s goals of meeting community needs while encouraging San Antonio families to come together and exercise. Its virtual format and five-week time period are an extension of the organization’s flexibility and focus on safety during the pandemic.

Fiesta De Los Spurs virtual 5K kicks off today, May 27 and runs for five weeks. Participants can choose from 18 routes selected by San Antonio Parks and Recreation throughout all corners of the city. Visit spursgive.org/fiesta for complete details. Routes can be completed at any time during the five-week period.

Registration Information:

Early registration fee is $45/runner now through June 6, and $55/runner thereafter

Register at spursgive.org/fiesta

Registration fee includes a Spurs Give Fiesta T-shirt, raffle ticket for a Spurs Fiesta jersey and giveaways from our sponsors

Packet pick-up is Wednesday, June 16 and Friday, June 25 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 2643 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78230

Decorate your bib for a chance to win team an autographed basketball. Visit spursgive.org/fiesta for details

“Fiesta celebrates San Antonio’s vibrant culture and brings our community together year after year,” said Jennifer Regnier, Executive Director at Spurs Give. “We are excited to create a new opportunity for people to join the fun of Fiesta while meeting needs in our city.”

Runners are encouraged to check in on social media and share their routes using #fiestawiththespurs for a chance to win tickets to a 2021-22 season Spurs game.

Event sponsors include AT&T, Titos, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverage, Red Bull, H-E-B, Unidad Tequila, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Pizza Hut.

About Spurs Give

We are a family - a team - passionate about sports. We are passionate about what sports can do for our community - especially our youth. At the heart of it, we believe sports can provide a family with a common goal, and a hope for a better future. We are Spurs Give - the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since our founding in 1988, we have invested $32 million in our community. Through our players' passions, our grants, and our impact programs, we are changing lives and leaving a lasting impact. You give. We give. Spurs Give.

- Spurs -