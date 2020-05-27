SPURS GIVE AND THE TIM DUNCAN FOUNDATION TO DONATE $200,000 TO THE SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK

SAN ANTONIO (May 27, 2020) – As the need for food assistance continues to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Spurs Give and the Tim Duncan Foundation announced today that they have each donated $100,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank as part of the new Spurs Café initiative. With this $200,000 donation, the Food Bank will deliver 25,000 meals to families living in low-income apartment complexes across San Antonio.

The meals will be delivered from six local restaurants, including Bistr09, Botika, Cherrity Bar, Guerilla Gourmet, Pharm Table, and Nonna Osteria and will serve hundreds of local families over the course of five weeks. This new initiative will serve as a way to help families who otherwise could not afford transportation to the Food Bank to pick up orders themselves.

“As the need for food assistance in our community continues to grow, we cannot afford to be bystanders,” said Jennifer Regnier, Executive Director at Spurs Give. “Thousands of San Antonians do not know where their next meal is coming from, and need us now more than ever. We hope this inspires you to donate to the Spurs Give Together Fund today.”

Earlier this month, Spurs Give announced the formation of the Spurs Give Together Fund, intended to support first responders, inspire local commerce and provide for families directly impacted by COVID-19 through local nonprofits. The nonprofit remains committed to helping fill the gaps in the community by raising more than $1 million for the fund.

“Significant donations from Spurs Give and the Tim Duncan Foundation will keep paychecks flowing for restaurant staff as they make meals for kids and seniors in need, “ said Eric S. Cooper, President & CEO at the San Antonio Food Bank. “Many of these restaurant staff members might find themselves in a Food Bank food line if not for gifts of support like these two. The donations also have the added benefit of sending scratch meals from some of San Antonio’s best chefs to hundreds of households facing hunger for the first time. This is innovation at its best.”

Please visit spursgive.org/together, or text “SpursTogether” to 41444 to help Spurs Give achieve its goal of $1 million.

About Spurs Give

We are a family - a team - passionate about sports. We are passionate about what sports can do for our community - especially our youth. At the heart of it, we believe sports can provide a family with a common goal, and a hope for a better future. We are Spurs Give - the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since our founding in 1988, we have invested $28 million in our community. Through our players' passions, our grants, and our impact programs, we are changing lives and leaving a lasting impact. You give. We give. Spurs Give.

About The San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank is a 501c3 non‐profit organization providing millions of pounds of food to over 530 charitable organizations in Southwest Texas serving those in need. In addition to food distribution, the San Antonio Food Bank provides numerous programs that not only solve the immediate problems of hunger, but help individuals and families gain long‐term food security. For more information about the San Antonio Food Bank, visit our website at www.safoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/safoodbank or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/safoodbank.