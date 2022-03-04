SPURS CONVERT CONTRACTS OF DEVONTAE CACOK & JOE WIESKAMP

SAN ANTONIO (March 4, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have converted the two-way contracts of forward Devontae Cacok (KAY-kah-k) and guard Joe Wieskamp (WEES-camp) to standard NBA contracts. Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not announced.

Cacok has played in 11 games for San Antonio this season, averaging 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 8.4 minutes. In 28 games for the Austin Spurs, the third-year forward holds averages of 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.7 minutes. Cacok recently set a new Austin record for most consecutive double-doubles when he put together a streak of 15 straight, which was just one shy of the all-time NBA G League record (16).

Wieskamp has appeared in 18 games this year for San Antonio in his first NBA season, averaging 2.1 points in 5.3 minutes. In 24 games for the Austin Spurs, the former Iowa Hawkeye is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.3 minutes. Wieskamp was drafted by the Spurs with the 41st overall selection in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

– spurs.com –