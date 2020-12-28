SPURS TO CONTINUE TO PLAY WITHOUT FANS AT THE AT&T CENTER

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 28, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the organization has decided to continue to play without fans at the AT&T Center. On Saturday night, Dec. 26, the Spurs defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-114 in their 2020-21 home opener.

“Welcoming fans back to the AT&T Center remains a major organizational priority for all of us,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. “While we are confident in the plans and protocols we have in place, we are uncomfortable hosting fans at this moment as the COVID-19 numbers and data in our community continue to trend in the wrong direction.”

Over the last five months SS&E has made numerous updates designed to enhance health and safety protocols at the AT&T Center. To learn more, go to ATTCenter.com/arena/ourcommitment. A team of SS&E officials remain in daily contact with a wide range of local, regional and national officials and public health experts to ensure a safe environment when fans return to the AT&T Center.

“It’s impossible to explain how much we miss seeing and hearing our fans,” said Buford. “We will continue to work tirelessly to do everything in our control to allow us to open our doors to our fans in a safe and timely manner.”