Spurs Announce Preseason Schedule; Tickets On Sale at Noon Today

SAN ANTONIO (July 22, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced a five-game 2019 preseason schedule that tips off at home on Oct. 5 and includes three contests inside the AT&T Center. Tickets for the 2019 preseason will go on sale at noon today at Spurs.com. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

The Spurs will tip off the 2019 preseason campaign at home, hosting the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center on Saturday, Oct. 5. Games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Oct. 13 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 18 will round out the home slate. The Silver and Black will travel to Miami to face the Heat on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will play the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

All preseason games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening calling the action. Home games will also be broadcast in Spanish on KMYO-95.1 FM with Paul Castro.

Preseason tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com beginning at noon today. Tickets may also be purchased at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend event days beginning three hours prior to the event.

2019-20 Spurs Season Ticket Members are guaranteed their seats for every 2019 Spurs preseason home game. To learn about our flexible ticket packages and membership options for the season, contact a Spurs Season Ticket Representative at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call or text 210-444-5050. Suites for individual games and the full season are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661.