SPURS ANNOUNCE FREE GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE ON MARCH 31 VS. SACRAMENTO

SAN ANTONIO (March 25, 2019) – San Antonio Spurs fans ages 21-and-up are invited to join the Silver and Black for a free afternoon of lawn games, giveaways, food-and-drink specials, NBA and college basketball games on the courtyard big screen, and a live concert in the Bud Light Courtyard at the AT&T Center during Spurs Sunday Funday, beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. The event will be free to the first 600 fans and complimentary parking will be available in Lot 9 while spaces last from 2-3 p.m. Attendees will also get to stay and root for the Spurs from the courtyard as the team takes on the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the first 600 guests ages 21-and-up on a first-come, first-served basis at the Southwest Box Office. Fans with tickets to the game vs. the Kings will also be able to join in on the fun and can use their game tickets to get in to the party.

During Spurs Sunday Funday, fans will be treated to hours of fun in the Bud Light Courtyard and Rock & Brews, including a live concert from San Antonio cover band Finding Friday, the BFGoodrich Tires Ride & Drive Experience, lawn games like cornhole, trashcan pong and giant Jenga, local food trucks and food-and-drink specials, and basketball on the outdoor screen all afternoon. The party starts at 2 p.m. and will also feature a live DJ, appearances from The Coyote and the Spurs Hype Squad, giveaways including Spurs gear and game tickets, and photo opportunities with the Spurs NBA Championship trophies and a custom photo booth.