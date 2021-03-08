SPURS ANNOUNCE FAN EXPERIENCE DETAILS FOR MARCH 12 “WELCOME HOME GAME”

SAN ANTONIO (March 8, 2021) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment today announced its fan experience plans to welcome back fans on March 12, when the San Antonio Spurs host the Orlando Magic. The moment will mark more than a year since fans last walked through the doors of the AT&T Center for a basketball game on March 10, 2020.

The welcome home game will be a Fiesta Night. Fans will get their first chance to see the Spurs play on the Fiesta court in person and players will be sporting their city edition uniforms with the iconic turquoise, fuchsia and orange stripes.

Highlights of the welcome home game fan experience include:

Double t-shirt night presented by AT&T: Every fan in attendance gets two Spurs Family Fiesta shirts with a note from RC Buford, SS&E CEO. One for them to keep and one for them to gift to help spread the fun

San Antonio native, founding member of the global phenomenon group Fifth Harmony and multi-platinum solo artist Ally Brooke to sing the national anthem prior to tip-off

Special welcome back message from Spurs players for fans

Coyote recap of the last 12 months in a way that only Coyote can!

Spurs Hype Squad to deliver (in a socially distant way) surprise and delight gifts for random fans

Fans who can’t be in attendance, can join the Spurs Digital Arena, presented by AT&T 5G, for an interactive experience. They can chat with other fans and take part in trivia and interactive games for a chance to win prizes.

Tickets are available at Spurs.com or call 210-444-5050 to purchase multi-game packages. Single game suites are available at SpursSuites.com. The 2020-21 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

Four Tips for Game Attendees to Remember

Mobile health pass is required for entry. It takes a few minutes to complete so be sure to download the CLEAR app and complete the screening before you go Mask: Bring a mask and wear it anytime you’re not eating or drinking Measure: Bags up to 6” x 8” with a maximum of one compartment are allowed. If your bag is too large, we now have Binbox as an option for you to store your bag onsite for a small fee Go touchless: Download the Official Spurs App. You’ll need this for parking, touchless ticket scanning, mobile food ordering with Spurs Pay.

- Spurs -