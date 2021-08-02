SPURS ANNOUNCE 2021 SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 1, 2021) — The San Antonio Spurs today announced their roster for the 2021 NBA Summer League. The Silver in Black will play in both the Salt Lake Summer League from August 3-6 at Vivint Smart Home Arena, as well as the MGM Resorts 2021 Summer League from August 8-17 on the campus of UNLV in Las Vegas.

This year’s roster includes returning Spurs guards Devin Vassell and Tre Jones, along with San Antonio’s 2021 draft selections Josh Primo (12th overall pick) and Joe Wieskamp (41st overall pick).

In his first season with the Silver and Black, Vassell finished his rookie campaign averaging 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.0 minutes while appearing in 62 games. The former Florida State Seminole knocked down 52 three-pointers on the season, becoming just the seventh rookie in Spurs franchise history to make 50-or-more three-pointers in their first season.

Jones saw action in 37 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 assists in 7.3 minutes. The former Duke Blue Devil also saw action with the Austin Spurs, averaging 18.1 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 31.3 minutes in seven games to earn 2021 All-NBA G League Third Team honors.

Primo is the youngest draft pick by the Spurs since they joined the NBA in 1976. The 18-year-old played one season at the University of Alabama, where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to the SEC Championship and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Primo was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while starting in 19 of 30 games.

Wieskamp is coming off his junior season at the University of Iowa where he was named 2021 Second Team All-Big 10 after averaging 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.3 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from three point range, including 49.5 percent in Big 10 Conference games. The Iowa native started all 97 games he appeared in during his career for the Hawkeyes.

Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson will serve as head coach of San Antonio’s 2021 Summer League team.

Complete coverage of the Spurs summer league action, including box scores, photos and game summaries, will be available at spurs.com.