SPURS AND USAA TO HONOR THE MILITARY DURING NOVEMBER 9 SALUTE NIGHT GAME

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 5, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs and USAA will join forces to honor the nation’s military veterans on Saturday, Nov. 9 when the Silver and Black host the Boston Celtics on Military Salute Night, in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day, presented by USAA. To purchase tickets to the game and for additional information on USAA Salute Nights, visit Spurs.com/Salute.

Thanks to USAA, servicemembers and veterans can receive up to 40 percent off of tickets to the game vs. Boston at Spurs.com/Salute. Fans in attendance with a military ID will also receive 15 percent off of merchandise in the Spurs Fan Shop. Veterans and active duty personnel stationed in Military City USA will be celebrated and recognized throughout the game against the Celtics on Nov. 9 and on Nov. 11 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Beginning Nov. 9, the USAA NE VIP entrance will be open to guests with a military ID, as well as USAA members who show their USAA card, member ID, proof of insurance or USAA app at any Spurs or San Antonio Rampage game, concert, or special event. The first 200 through the USAA NE VIP doors on Nov. 9 will receive a stainless-steel Spurs water bottle. The space will be transformed throughout the season into a military-themed entrance that pays tribute to the U.S. military and the history of Military City USA. Premium members will continue to receive access to the entrance.

In honor of Veterans Day, the San Antonio Spurs and veteran-owned Old Enfield Supply Co. have unveiled a selection of military-inspired hats and bags. The collection will be available in-game at the AT&T Center on Saturday, Nov. 9

Austin-based Old Enfield Supply Co. was founded by former active duty U.S. Marine and combat veteran Elliott Weeks in 2015. His outdoor-inspired products are created by veterans and made to last. The Spurs x Old Enfield Supply Co. collection includes three hats, three bags, and a toiletry kit made from durable material with colors, textures, and patterns that celebrate U.S. veterans. The limited run will first be available on the Plaza Level concourse on Nov. 9.

To thank those who have served and continue to serve, and to celebrate the team’s final year wearing camo-themed Nike City Edition Jerseys, the Spurs and USAA delivered personalized military appreciation jerseys to various active military units, local veterans, and veteran-serving nonprofits in advance of the game.

In addition to single-game tickets, suites for individual games are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at (210) 444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

About USAA

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to 13 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

About Old Enfield Supply Co.

Old Enfield Supply Co. is based in Austin, Texas and was founded by Elliott Weeks, a former active duty U.S. Marine, and combat Veteran. Elliott served as an Infantry Rifleman, in both Afghanistan and Iraq. In 2015, Elliott purchased an industrial sewing machine, and with the help of his mother and grandmother, taught himself how to sew. What started as a hobby soon turned into a talent and, more importantly, a vision. Old Enfield gear is inspired by a lifetime of experience in the great outdoors: from the plains of Texas to adverse terrain across the globe. Old Enfield bags are Veteran Made with the highest quality materials. Products that will weather the elements and stand the test of time, while keeping an eye on the future and a nod to the past. To learn more about Old Enfield Supply Co., visit OldEnfieldSupply.com.