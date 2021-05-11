SPURS AND BEXAR GOODS CO. TO LAUNCH THIRD COLLECTION INSPIRED BY CITY EDITION UNIFORMS

SAN ANTONIO (May 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs and Bexar Goods Co. are teaming up for third time to release a limited line of premium leather goods and apparel. This collection is inspired by the Fiesta-themed City Edition uniforms and features carefully crafted leather goods with tasteful touches of the much-loved turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors.

The collection will be released on Fan Appreciation Night in the Bud Light Courtyard at the AT&T Center, Sunday, May 16, as the Spurs host the Phoenix Suns. Starting May 17, fans can purchase or reserve items for pickup at. BexarGoods.com. Pickup will be available at Outland Provisions, located at 2202 Broadway.

BEXAR GOODS CO. SPURS 13-PIECE COLLECTION

Classic 4 Bifold Wallet - Bexar Goods Co. take on the timeless bifold wallet style

Vertical Card Wallet - Perfect compromise between the classic bifold and a simple card wallet

Slim Wallet – Simplistic wallet with easy access to two outer pockets and one in the middle

Land Backpack – Rugged take on the classic rucksack constructed with water-resistant black waxed canvas and thick leather with a unique Fiesta graphic print on leather

Land Messenger Bag – Rugged take on the everyday commuter bag constructed with black water-resistant waxed canvas and thick leather with a unique Fiesta graphic print on leather

Portfolio – Thick leather business portfolio with heirloom quality engraved with Fiesta pattern

Texas Fob Keychain – Texas shaped leather fob keychain with Spurs branding within

Gorilla Keeper Keychain – Leather bound with a signature Bexar Goods Co. stamp

Apple Watch Strap – Precisely cut from American Bridle Leather with three hardware finishes

Valet Tray - Constructed from thick premium leather and secured by solid copper rivets

Slim Bracelet –Buck brown or black options and a great addition for anyone with minimal style

Coasters – Made from harness leather that will gradually age, drink after drink

T-shirts – Hand printed on soft 100% cotton shirts

About Bexar Goods Co.

Bexar Goods Co. originated as an outlet to create leather products that we wanted to use ourselves. Our vision is to create carry goods products that can journey the world with you, and develop character and charm from the environment and adventures they experience with you. We believe in ruggedness, simplicity, durability, and timelessness. BEXAR Goods Co. is the creative collaboration of a small team of craftsmen based in Bexar County, Texas, the heart of the Texas Hill Country, an area with a rich heritage in leather use for outdoor travel. While our roots are based in Central Texas, our vision and inspiration are drawn from cultures around the world.

