SPURS ACQUIRE TOMÁŠ SATORANSKÝ & SECOND ROUND PICK

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Tomáš Satoranský from Portland and a 2027 second round pick from Utah in a three-team deal with the Trail Blazers and Jazz. San Antonio will send Juancho Hernangómez to Utah as part of the trade, which also sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Blazers to the Jazz in exchange for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a 2022 second round pick.

Satoranský was recently dealt to Portland from the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 8. A six-year NBA veteran, he has appeared in 32 games this season for New Orleans, averaging 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 15.0 minutes. Satoranský holds career averages of 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 365 career games.

Hernangómez was acquired by San Antonio on Jan. 19, 2022 and appeared in five games for the Silver and Black.

