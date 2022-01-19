SPURS ACQUIRE JUANCHO HERNANGÓMEZ & SECOND ROUND PICK

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 19, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired forward Juancho Hernangómez and cash considerations from the Boston Celtics, along with a protected 2028 second round pick and cash considerations from the Denver Nuggets. In the three-team deal, San Antonio sends guard Bryn Forbes to Denver, while Boston acquires Bol Bol and PJ Dozier from the Nuggets.

Hernangómez, 6-9/215, has appeared in 18 games for the Celtics this season. Originally selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, Hernangómez has played for three teams in his six-year career. A native of Spain, he holds career averages of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes over 275 games.

Forbes saw action in 40 games for the Silver and Black this season, averaging 9.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.9 minutes. For his career, the former Michigan State Spartan has appeared in 371 games, averaging 9.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.8 minutes.

– spurs.com –