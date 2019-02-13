San Antonio Spurs Season Tickets Now Available for 2019-20 Season

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 13, 2019) – Fans interested in joining the Spurs Family can now purchase season tickets for the 2019-20 San Antonio Spurs season. Season ticket plans are available in all seating levels of the AT&T Center while supplies last at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or at 210-444-5050 during business hours.

Spurs season ticket plans start at just $26 per month and provide guaranteed price savings and access to 2019 NBA playoff tickets. Partial season plans and flexible payment options are also available.

In addition to payment plans for every budget, Spurs season tickets come with members-only access to special events like player meet-and-greets, an online account manager, a dedicated service representative, and more membership perks.