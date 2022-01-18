SAN ANTONIO SPURS INTRODUCE JOE GEBBIA AS NEWEST STRATEGIC PARTNER

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 18, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Airbnb Co-Founder and Chairman of Airbnb.org, Joe Gebbia, has joined the Spurs investor group as its newest strategic partner. This move has been approved by the NBA Board of Governors and executed as of today. Managing Partner Peter J. Holt continues to control team and business operations.

“Joe Gebbia has taken his passion of giving back to every corner of the world - from helping Afghan refugees find housing to working to eradicate homelessness in the United States,” said Peter J. Holt. “His philanthropic and artistic vision coupled with his business acumen align with our values of building leaders and legacies within our communities. We are excited to welcome Joe to the Spurs Family.”

Attracted to the Spurs mission of community advancement and engagement, Gebbia uses social good as a through-line of his immersive work across business, design, tech – which now includes sport and entertainment. Dedicated to using his wealth to give back, Gebbia and team last year launched Airbnb.org, a non-profit that enables hosts on the platform to house people in times of crisis. Gebbia has also worked throughout the pandemic to find temporary housing for frontline workers, as well as Afghan refugees seeking asylum in the United States in 2021.

"I’ve always loved the game of basketball and always dreamed of being part of a team - dating back to my days as a ball boy for my hometown Atlanta Hawks. I’m so grateful to be a part of the San Antonio Spurs storied organization, who have long reflected a commitment to social good within and across their community that rivals the success they have had on the court,” said Gebbia. “I look forward to being part of this tradition, and working alongside the team, leadership, and partners to create a more inclusive, engaged, and sustainable future for our fans and the entire Spurs community.”

Peter J. Holt was named Managing Partner in June 2021. Peter and his sister, Corinna Holt Richter, represent the family on the organization’s board of managers. The Holt family remains the largest shareholder of the San Antonio Spurs.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to the selling investor consortium, while Allen & Company, LLC consulted for the Holt family.

