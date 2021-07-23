SAN ANTONIO SPURS HOST NBA PRE-DRAFT LIVESTREAM AND DRAFT WATCH PARTY

SAN ANTONIO (July 23, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs invite fans to take part in two NBA Draft events on Thursday, July 29 – a pre-draft livestream and an NBA Draft Watch Party, both presented by AT&T. The livestream will be an action-packed 30-minute show previewing the draft starting at 7 p.m. CDT on Spurs digital channels, including Facebook Live, Twitter, YouTube Live, the Official Spurs Mobile App and Spurs.com. Host Tina Nguyen will talk with a member of the Spurs front office about what goes on behind the scenes during the NBA Draft and will take a look back at key draft moments for players on the current roster.

Starting at 7 p.m. CDT, Thursday July 29, fans are invited to attend an NBA Draft Watch Party at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar. The NBA Draft is set to start at 7:30 p.m. CDT and the Spurs have the 12th pick in the first round and the 41st overall selection in the second round. Seven Spurs on the current roster were drafted by the Silver and Black– Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, Luka Samanic, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Tre Jones.

Fans can expect special appearances by the Coyote and DJ Quake, as well as games, prizes and giveaways throughout the evening. The official Spurs draft hat, other merchandise items and Anheuser-Busch drink specials will be available for purchase. Stick around for the post watch party entertainment featuring Smoke BBQ+SkyBar Tejano Thursdays.

For more information and to RSVP for the draft watch party, visit spurs.com/draft.