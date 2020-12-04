SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2020-21 SEASON FIRST HALF SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 4, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs will tip off the 2020-21 season on the road, traveling to Memphis to play the Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The Spurs will then host Toronto on Dec. 26 in their home opener. In the 37-game First Half schedule, the team will play 19 games at home and 18 on the road. The 2020-21 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

After careful consideration, the organization has targeted the Jan. 1, 2021 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers to begin welcoming fans back to the arena in a limited capacity, pending the status of public health data and guidelines. The AT&T Center will not host fans for any home games in December, including the preseason opener vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“We’ve been planning for this moment for months and are confident in the health and safety protocols we have in place,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. “Waiting until Jan. 1 will allow us to run through real in-game scenarios to ensure that we are doing everything possible to responsibly celebrate the start of a new season with our Spurs Family.”

Over the last four months the organization has made numerous updates designed to enhance health and safety protocols at the AT&T Center. To learn more, go to ATTCenter.com/arena/ourcommitment. Spurs Sports & Entertainment will remain in daily contact with a wide range of local, regional and national officials and public health experts to ensure a safe environment when fans return to the AT&T Center.

“Our priority remains protecting the health and wellness of our community, our fans, our staff and our players,” Buford said. “All of us are excited for the day we can safely welcome our Spurs Family back to the AT&T Center. We are hopeful that Jan. 1 will be that day.”

Visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs App to view the full schedule for the first half of the 72-game NBA season. The Second Half NBA schedule will be released at a later date.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN-AM 1350/HD-2. The 2020-21 season television schedule will be released at a future date.

-spurs.com-