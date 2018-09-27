SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2018-19 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

The San Antonio Spurs announced today their 2018-19 broadcast schedule, highlighted by 76 games airing locally in high definition (HD) on FOX Sports Southwest (also streamed live on the FOX Sports app), KENS-TV (CBS 5) and KMYS-TV (CW35). FOX Sports Southwest will air 60 games this season, KENS 5 will broadcast 12 games and CW35 will carry the action for four games. Six regular-season games for the Silver and Black will be carried exclusively on national TV. To view the full broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.

Fans can add the Spurs schedule, including local broadcast information, directly to their personal device's calendar, and receive updates all season long so they never miss a moment of Spurs action. Interested fans can visit Spurs.com/Schedule and click “Add to Calendar” at the top of the page.

The season tips off on KENS 5 when the Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. FSSW will carry the Spurs’ first road game of the year on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Portland. San Antonio’s home matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on TNT on Thursday, Nov. 15 will be the first exclusively national Spurs broadcast of the season.

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns to call his 16th season of Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer and former Spur Sean Elliott returns for his 18th season as the lead analyst. Dan Weiss will make his debut as the primary studio host and will be joined in the studio by Matt Bonner. Ric Renner joins the crew for Spurs road games on FSSW.

KENS 5 will air 12 games this season, including the Spurs home opener against Minnesota and the Feb. 6 game at Golden State. KENS 5 will also air exclusive Spurs content within their newscasts and digital sites, led by veteran local sportscaster Joe Reinagel. KENS 5 is the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs.

CW35 will broadcast the Spurs at Phoenix Suns game on Oct.31, the Spurs vs. Minnesota game on Dec. 21, the Spurs at Minnesota contest on Jan. 18, and the Spurs at Washington matchup on April 5. All four CW35 broadcasts will feature 30-minute pregame specials.

All 60 FSSW broadcasts will include “Spurs Live” pre and post-game shows. All FSSW games will be streamed live on the FOX Sports app, which can be accessed through the Official Spurs Mobile App. FSSW has been televising Spurs games since 1987.

Beginning on Dec. 8, basketball fans looking for more Spurs coverage can also tune in to “Max Spurs”, hosted by Chuck Miketinac. “Max Spurs” airs weekends on KABB-TV (FOX 29). Check your local listings for details.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.