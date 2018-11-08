SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 8, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.



The first-year forward is averaging 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 4.0 minutes over five games this season with San Antonio. Metu was selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft (49th overall) after spending three seasons at the University of Southern California. He is the first second-round pick to play in a game for San Antonio the same year he was drafted since DeJuan Blair in 2009.

Metu will be available for the Austin Spurs when they host the Northern Arizona Suns on Friday, Nov. 9, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7:30 p.m. for their annual Veterans Appreciation Game.