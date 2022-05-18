ORLANDO WINS NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2022 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM
– Order of Selection Set for NBA Draft 2022 Presented by State Farm –
CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 – The Orlando Magic tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2022 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Magic will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, June 23.
Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2022 presented by State Farm:
1. Orlando
2. Oklahoma City
3. Houston
4. Sacramento
5. Detroit
6. Indiana
7. Portland
8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio
10. Washington
11. New York
12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
13. Charlotte
14. Cleveland
Below is the order for the remainder of the first round of NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta
17. Houston (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio (from Toronto)
21. Denver
22. Memphis (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia[1]
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio (from Boston)
26. Dallas
27. Miami
28. Golden State
29. Memphis
30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)
[1] This pick may be conveyed to Brooklyn
Below is the order for the second round of NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:
31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
32. Orlando
33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington, and Chicago)
34. Oklahoma City
35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
36. Portland
37. Sacramento
38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
41. New Orleans
42. New York
43. LA Clippers
44. Atlanta
45. Charlotte
46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)
47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
48. Minnesota
49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52. New Orleans (from Utah)
53. Boston
-- Milwaukee (forfeited)
-- Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
54. Washington (from Dallas)
55. Golden State
56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
58. Indiana (from Phoenix)
