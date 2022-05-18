ORLANDO WINS NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2022 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 – The Orlando Magic tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2022 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Magic will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, June 23.

Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2022 presented by State Farm:

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

Below is the order for the remainder of the first round of NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia[1]

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

[1] This pick may be conveyed to Brooklyn

Below is the order for the second round of NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington, and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

-- Milwaukee (forfeited)

-- Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)