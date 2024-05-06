VICTOR WEMBANYAMA NAMED 2023-24 KIA NBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

SAN ANTONIO (May 6, 2024) – The NBA today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been named the 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year. He is the first French player to win Rookie of the Year and third Spur to capture the award, joining Tim Duncan and David Robinson.
Wembanyama appeared in 71 games, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.58 blocks and 1.24 steals in 29.7 minutes, leading all rookies in scoring, rebounds and blocks per game.
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
- Accumulated 1,522 points, 755 rebounds, 274 assists, 254 blocks: The first player in NBA history with 1,500+ points, 700+ rebounds, 250+ assists, 250+ blocks and 100+ 3-pointers in a season.
- Second rookie in NBA history to lead the league in blocks: 3.58 BPG and 254 total blocks (Manute Bol, 1985-86).
- Registered 342 combined steals and blocks: First rookie to eclipse 300+ combined steal and blocks in a season since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93.
- Youngest player in NBA history to record a 20/20 game: 20 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks vs. Chicago on Dec. 8
- Youngest player in NBA history to register a 5x5 game: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, 5 blocks at LA Lakers on Feb. 23
- Youngest player in NBA history to post a 40/20 game: 40 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists vs. New York on March 29
- First NBA rookie to have a triple-double involving blocks and another involving assists in the same season.
- Jan. 10 at Detroit 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists
- Feb. 12 at Toronto 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks, 5 assists, 2 steals
- First player in NBA history to average 3.50 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.