SPURS THROWBACK THURSDAY NIGHT WILL INCLUDE RETRO SHIRT GIVEAWAY AND SPURS CONCERT SERIES SHOW FROM O-TOWN

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 6, 2018) – The AT&T Center will become a time machine on Dec. 13 as the San Antonio Spurs host the L.A. Clippers on Throwback Thursday Night, paying homage to four decades of Spurs basketball and pop culture from the 1970s, 80s, 90s, and the first decade of the 2000s.

All fans in attendance on Dec. 13 will receive a retro t-shirt, courtesy of Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel, reminiscent of the team’s warmup jackets from the 1990s. Early 2000s boy band O-Town will perform after the game in a Bud Light Spurs Concert Series show in the Bud Light Courtyard. The concert is free to anyone with a ticket to the game.

Contests throughout the game – including H-E-B Disco Ball Mania, a decades-themed Frost Buzzer Beater, and H-E-B 80s Dance Cam – will come with throwback prizes for the contestants. Fans are encouraged post their own Spurs throwback photos on social media using the hashtag #SpursTBT, and to come to the game dressed in throwback attire from their favorite decade.

Individual and season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B.