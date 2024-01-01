Spurs Sign Mamadi Diakite to Two-Way Contract

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 1, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Diakite, 6-9, 225, most recently appeared in 19 regular season and Showcase Cup games (5 starts) for the G League’s Westchester Knicks, averaging 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.05 blocks per game. The 26-year-old has appeared in 49 NBA games with Milwaukee, Oklahoma City and Cleveland and was part of the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship team.

Originally from Conakry, Guinea, he went undrafted in 2020 after spending five years at the University of Virginia where he helped the Cavaliers capture the 2019 NCAA National Championship as a redshirt junior and was named 2019-20 ACC All-Defensive and All-ACC Second Team as a redshirt senior, averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in 30 games (all starts).

Diakite will wear No. 29 for the Spurs.