SPURS SIGN KEITA BATES-DIOP TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Keita Bates-Diop (KAY-tuh Bates DEE-ahp) to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Bates-Diop, 6-8/230, split last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, appearing in a total of 44 games and averaging 6.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.9 minutes. After being dealt to Denver as part of a four-team trade on Feb. 5, he played in five Playoff games for the Nuggets in Orlando. Suiting up in 30 regular season contests with Minnesota as a rookie in 2018-19, the forward holds career averages of 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes.

Prior to being selected by the Timberwolves in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft (48th overall), Bates-Diop spent four seasons at Ohio State and averaged 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.65 blocks in his final season to earn Big Ten Player of the Year in 2018.

Bates-Diop will wear No. 31 for the Silver and Black.