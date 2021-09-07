SPURS SIGN JOE WIESKAMP TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 7, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Joe Wieskamp (WEES-camp) to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Wieskamp, 6-6/210, was drafted by the Spurs with the 41st overall selection in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He played in all eight of San Antonio’s 2021 Summer League games, including five in Las Vegas where he averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.

Coming off his junior season at the University of Iowa, Weiskamp was named to the 2021 Second Team All-Big 10 and was one of five finalists for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. He averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.3 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from three-point range, including 49.5 percent in Big Ten Conference games. The Iowa native started all 97 games he appeared in, averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.8 minutes while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. Prior to joining the Hawkeyes, he graduated as the state of Iowa’s all-time high school leading scorer.

Weiskamp will wear No. 15 for the Silver & Black.