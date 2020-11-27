SPURS SIGN 2020 SECOND ROUND PICK TRE JONES

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 27, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Tre Jones. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Jones, 6-3/185, was selected by San Antonio in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft (41st overall).

Just the second player in history to win ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, Jones averaged 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.79 steals in 35.4 minutes during his sophomore campaign at Duke. The Minnesota native also earned AP All-America Third Team honors and was a finalist for the 2019-20 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In 65 total games in two seasons with the Blue Devils, Jones averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.83 steals in 34.7 minutes.

Jones will wear No. 33 for the Silver and Black.