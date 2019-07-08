SPURS RE-SIGN RUDY GAY

SAN ANTONIO (July 8, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed forward Rudy Gay. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Gay is one of two players in the NBA with at least 15,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 1,000 steals and 500 blocks since he was drafted in 2006, along with LeBron James.

The 13-year veteran appeared in 69 games for the Spurs last season and averaged 13.7 points to go along with a career-high 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.7 minutes while shooting a career-high .504 (376-746) from the floor and a career-best .402 (74-184) from three-point range.

Gay signs with the Spurs for the third time after originally joining San Antonio on July 6, 2017 and re-signing on July 11, 2018. In 126 total games over two seasons with the Silver and Black, Gay has averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.4 minutes while shooting .490 from the floor and .368 from beyond the arc. He holds career averages of 17.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.26 steals in 34.0 minutes while shooting .456 from the field and .348 from three-point range in 879 total contests.



The former University of Connecticut forward was originally drafted by Houston in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft (8th overall) before being dealt to Memphis on July 12, 2006. After spending his first six-plus seasons with the Grizzlies, Gay was traded to Toronto on Jan. 30, 2013. Playing parts of two seasons with the Raptors, he was moved on Dec. 9, 2013 to Sacramento. Including the 2014-15 campaign when he averaged a career-high 21.1 points, Gay spent three-plus years with the Kings before joining the Spurs.

Gay has suited up for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team at the last two FIBA World Championships, helping the United States win gold at both the 2010 World Cup in Turkey and the 2014 World Cup in Spain.