SPURS RE-SIGN QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 24, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Weatherspoon spent last season as a two-way player for the Spurs, appearing in 11 games for San Antonio and 36 contests for Austin. Averaging 1.1 points and 1.0 assists in 7.1 minutes with San Antonio, the first-year guard posted 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.19 steals in 29.3 minutes for Austin.

Selected by San Antonio in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (49th overall), Weatherspoon spent four seasons at Mississippi State and is one of just three players in school history to accumulate over 2,000 career points.