SPURS RE-SIGN JAKOB POELTL

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 24, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed center Jakob Poeltl. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Poeltl played in 66 games for the Spurs last season, including 18 starts, averaging 5.6 points, a career-high 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a career-best 1.44 blocks while shooting 62.4 percent from the field in 17.7 minutes. After the NBA restart in July, Poeltl contested the second-most shots in the league (114) while starting all eight contests and averaging 8.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.38 blocks in 25.8 minutes. He had a block in 14 straight games from January to February, the longest streak by a Spur last season.

Selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, the 7-0, 230-pound center has appeared in 279 games in four seasons, averaging 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.01 blocks in 16.5 minutes.

San Antonio’s all-time leader in highest field goal percentage in a single season (.645 in 2018-19), Poeltl is both the first Austrian to be selected in the NBA Draft and to appear in an NBA game.