SPURS RE-SIGN DREW EUBANKS

SAN ANTONIO (November 24, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed center Drew Eubanks. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Eubanks, 6-10/245, has spent the past two seasons with the Silver and Black as a two-way player. During the NBA restart in Orlando, Eubanks appeared in all eight games and averaged 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.38 blocks in 17.6 minutes. The first two-way player to ever start a game for the Spurs, he has appeared in a total of 45 games for San Antonio, averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.6 minutes while shooting 62.4 percent from the field.

Eubanks has played in 54 games with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, over the past two seasons. The former Oregon State Beaver averaged 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.20 blocks while shooting 63.6 percent from the field for Austin.