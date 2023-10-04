Spurs Collab With Global Superstar Shania Twain on Exclusive T-Shirt as Part of Her Sold Out 'Queen of Me' Worldwide Tour

AUSTIN (Oct. 4, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the release of their first retail collaboration with five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and global icon, Shania Twain. This exclusive limited-edition T-shirt is part of Twain’s southern Texas week as she is set to perform in Austin at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 7 and in San Antonio at Frost Bank Center on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Limited to 500 T-shirts, fans can purchase a shirt at The Post-Up, a streetside Spurs shop, parked on 3rd and Congress in Austin beginning Thursday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The T-shirt features Twain's "Queen of Me" album cover merged with the core branding of the San Antonio Spurs, who tip off their 2023-24 season campaign 13 days later on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The back of the T-shirt highlights dates of Twain’s shows in South Texas.

Fans who visit The Post-Up will receive a surprise gift and be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Twain’s show in San Antonio. The T-shirts will also be available for purchase at www.spursfanshop.com/ShaniaTwain.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multiphase $500 million legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, 22-acre park, a community outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and office use. The campus will be home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, which is scheduled to open late summer of 2023. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

About Shania Twain