Spurs Collab With Global Superstar Shania Twain on Exclusive T-Shirt as Part of Her Sold Out 'Queen of Me' Worldwide Tour

AUSTIN (Oct. 4, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the release of their first retail collaboration with five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and global icon, Shania Twain. This exclusive limited-edition T-shirt is part of Twain’s southern Texas week as she is set to perform in Austin at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 7 and in San Antonio at Frost Bank Center on Thursday, Oct. 12.
Limited to 500 T-shirts, fans can purchase a shirt at The Post-Up, a streetside Spurs shop, parked on 3rd and Congress in Austin beginning Thursday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The T-shirt features Twain's "Queen of Me" album cover merged with the core branding of the San Antonio Spurs, who tip off their 2023-24 season campaign 13 days later on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The back of the T-shirt highlights dates of Twain’s shows in South Texas.
Fans who visit The Post-Up will receive a surprise gift and be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Twain’s show in San Antonio. The T-shirts will also be available for purchase at www.spursfanshop.com/ShaniaTwain.
About Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multiphase $500 million legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, 22-acre park, a community outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and office use. The campus will be home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, which is scheduled to open late summer of 2023. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.
About Shania Twain
Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter and Style Icon Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and one of music and fashion’s most renowned trailblazers. With six albums released and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. Her hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”. Shania was the first artist in history to release 3 consecutive diamond certified albums. Twain’s first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all-genre chart. The release was followed by a year-long sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Shania kicked off her second residency in Las Vegas called “Let’s Go!” which completely sold out and continued through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl,” a brand-new, career-spanning documentary on Twain’s life and career with an accompanying Highlights album. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full length album Queen of Me on February 3 via Republic Nashville, which received glowing reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone, Consequence, and more out the gate. The album debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, No. 5 on Australia’s ARIA Chart, and No. 10 on the US Billboard 200. She is currently lighting up the stages on her sold-out global Queen of Me tour, which runs through November 2023. Shania will return to Las Vegas in 2024 for her third residency called “Come On Over!”.