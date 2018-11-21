SPURS CALENDARS PRESENTED BY CREDIT HUMAN GO ON SALE NOVEMBER 29

SAN ANTONIO (November 21, 2018) – San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes will sign autographs at the Credit Human Main Headquarters, located at 6061 W Interstate 10, on Thursday, Nov. 29 to kick off the sale of the 2018-19 Spurs Calendars presented by Credit Human. The calendars – which will be available starting Nov. 29 at all San Antonio area Credit Human locations – will also go on sale Nov. 30 online at SBGB.org and at all home San Antonio Spurs games while supplies last.

Forbes will sign autographs starting at 5 p.m. for the first 200 fans in attendance. Fans will have the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming Spurs game, courtesy of Credit Human. Calendars will cost $15 each and feature photos of the players, their families, and pets throughout.

Each year, the Spurs Calendars presented by Credit Human benefit San Antonio area nonprofits including Silver & Black Give Back, the official nonprofit of the Spurs Sports & Entertainment family of teams. For more than 22 years, calendar sales have provided more than a million dollars, benefiting over 100 local charities and nonprofit organizations.

“Silver & Black Give Back is proud to invest in programs that nurture and support the children in our community,” said Jennifer Regnier, Executive Director of Silver & Black Give Back.

As the Official Credit Union of the San Antonio Spurs, Credit Human is the only place you can get the Spurs debit card as well as the Spurs Rewards credit card. Credit Human is the Financial Literacy Partner and the Jr. Review Committee Partner of the Team Up Challenge, a premier initiative of Silver & Black Give Back. Through their longstanding partnership, Credit Human and the San Antonio Spurs have been giving back to the community together since 2002.