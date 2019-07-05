SPURS ANNOUNCE 2019 LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

SAN ANTONIO (July 4, 2019) — The San Antonio Spurs today announced their roster for the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League, which takes place from July 5-15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.

This year’s rosters includes Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV and forward Chimezie Metu, along with 2019 draft selections Luka Samanic (19th overall pick), Keldon Johnson (29th overall pick) and Quinndary Weatherspoon (49th overall pick).

Helping the Spurs finish with a 2-1 record at the 2019 Utah Summer League​, Walker IV posted the third-best scoring average at the Utah Summer League by scoring 19.5 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the field to go along with 7.5 rebounds. Johnson posted the Utah Summer League's highest scoring game with 29 points on 10-17 from the floor in the Spurs win against Memphis on July 2.

San Antonio assistant coach Becky Hammon will take over head coaching responsibilities in Las Vegas. Hammon previously guided the Spurs to the 2015 Summer League Championship.

