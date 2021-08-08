SPURS ACQUIRE DOUG MCDERMOTT

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 8, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired forward Doug McDermott, a 2023 protected second round pick and the right to swap 2026 second round picks with the Indiana Pacers in exchange for San Antonio’s 2023 protected second round pick. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

McDermott, 6-8/225, averaged career-highs of 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.4 minutes while shooting .532 from the floor last season for Indiana. He was one of 10 players in the NBA to make over 100 three-pointers while shooting over .500 from the field last year. In three seasons with the Pacers, McDermott averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.4 minutes while shooting .507 from the field and .411 from three-point range.

A seven-year veteran, McDermott is one of only nine active players in the NBA with over 600 three-pointers while shooting at least .400 from beyond the arc. A career .407 shooter from long range, McDermott holds averages of 9.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 20.6 minutes over 476 total games.

Originally drafted with the 11th overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, McDermott was acquired by Chicago in a draft night trade, he spent two-plus years with the Bulls before being traded to Oklahoma City during the 2016-17 season. Dealt to New York prior to the 2017-18 campaign, McDermott split the year between the Knicks and Dallas Mavericks before signing with Indiana in July of 2018.

Named the 2014 National College Player of the Year after leading the country in scoring his senior year, McDermott was a consensus First-Team All-American in his final three seasons at Creighton and is one of three players in NCAA men’s basketball history to record over 3,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

McDermott will wear No. 17 for the Silver and Black.