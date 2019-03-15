SEAWORLD® SAN ANTONIO TO HOST SPURS WATCH PARTY AT ORCA STADIUM ON MARCH 26

SAN ANTONIO (March 15, 2019) – San Antonio Spurs fans of all ages are invited to watch the Silver and Black take on the Charlotte Hornets inside a one-of-a-kind venue at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Orca Stadium on Tuesday, March 26. The park will open at 5 p.m. for the Spurs Watch Party, and the game will tip off on FOX Sports Southwest at 6 p.m. CT. Free parking will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets to the watch party are available now exclusively at SeaWorld.com/Spurs for $45, and include return entry to the park for any date prior to June 30, 2019. Fans at the Spurs Watch Party will also receive a $45 credit to upgrade their ticket to any of SeaWorld’s Annual Pass products.

Spurs Watch Party attendees are encouraged to help turn Orca Stadium silver and black by wearing their best Spurs gear to the event. Prior to the game, fans can learn about SeaWorld San Antonio and its mission from the park’s staff and animals during Trainer Talk and a whale presentation. Spurs In-Arena Host and SeaWorld San Antonio personality Chuck Cureau will emcee the night, which includes giveaways, friendly fan competitions, photo opportunities, face painting, food and drink deals, and more. Appearances from The Coyote, the Spurs Hype Squad, the Shamu costumed character, and the Animal Ambassador Team will round out the night.