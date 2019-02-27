San Antonio Spurs Announce Changes to March Broadcast Schedule

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 27, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today two changes to the 2018-19 broadcast schedule. The March 2 game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder at the AT&T Center will now be carried on FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) at 7:30 p.m. CT, while the March 12 game at the Dallas Mavericks has been moved to a national broadcast on TNT with a new tipoff time of 7 p.m. CT. To view the full broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.

Fans can tune in to the Spurs Live pregame show at 7 p.m. CT on FSSW prior to the game vs. Oklahoma City on March 2, and can catch the Spurs Live postgame show following the game broadcast. Spurs Live and the game broadcast can also be streamed live via the FOX Sports app, which can be accessed through the Official Spurs Mobile App.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.