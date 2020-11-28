SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2020 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 27, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the team’s 2020 preseason schedule, a three-game slate that includes one game at the AT&T Center and two games on the road. The 2020-21 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

The Spurs will tip off the 2020 preseason campaign at home, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at the AT&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 12. The Silver and Black will then travel to Houston to face the Rockets twice, first on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and again on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Broadcast information for television and radio will be announced at a later date.

The NBA’s 2020-21 regular season will tip off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team.