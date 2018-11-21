SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 21, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Metu posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes to help the Austin Spurs defeat the Lakeland Magic by a final score of 101-92 last night in Florida. Metu also recorded 2 assists, a block and a steal in his first career G League appearance.

The first-year forward is averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.0 minutes over nine games this season with San Antonio and will be available for the Spurs when they host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.