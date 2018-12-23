SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

Posted: Dec 23, 2018
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 23, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu and Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In seven games with Austin, Metu is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.43 blocks in 28.6 minutes.

The first-year forward is averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes in 18 appearances this season with San Antonio.​

Walker IV has seen action in nine games with Austin, averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.5 minutes.

The rookie guard has yet to appear in a game for San Antonio while recovering from a right knee injury suffered during the preseason. 
