SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 23, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu and Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.
In seven games with Austin, Metu is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.43 blocks in 28.6 minutes.
The first-year forward is averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes in 18 appearances this season with San Antonio.
Walker IV has seen action in nine games with Austin, averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.5 minutes.
The rookie guard has yet to appear in a game for San Antonio while recovering from a right knee injury suffered during the preseason.