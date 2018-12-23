SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 23, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu and Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In seven games with Austin, Metu is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.43 blocks in 28.6 minutes.