SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS ZACH COLLINS TO AUSTIN SPURS

​SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 16, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Zach Collins to the Austin Spurs. Collins will be available for Austin on Monday, Jan. 17, as the Spurs host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Originally drafted with the 10th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by Sacramento before being dealt to Portland, Collins played his first three seasons with the Trail Blazers. The former Gonzaga Bulldog averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes over 154 career games before signing with the Spurs on Aug. 11, 2021.

Collins missed the entirety of last season and the beginning of this year while returning from a left ankle stress fracture. The 24-year-old last appeared in an NBA game on Aug. 13, 2020, during the 2019-20 season restart in Orlando.