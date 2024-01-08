Pizza Hut and Spurs Player Tre Jones Team Up To Support Spurs Youth Basketball League in 2024

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 8, 2024) – Pizza Hut and San Antonio Spurs player Tre Jones have once again teamed up with Spurs Youth Basketball League (SYBL) to support the league’s mission and athletes with a promotional offer. As the presenting partner of the SYBL, Pizza Hut will donate a portion of their proceeds to the youth league for every large one-topping stuffed crust pizza sold between Jan. 8 through Feb. 4. Fans can place their order with any Pizza Hut in the San Antonio area at pizzahut.com.

SYBL offers meaningful funding and resources for youth basketball programs across Central and South Texas while providing a safe space for youth to spend their free time. Nearly 10,000 children participate in SYBL programming each year across more than 25 sites. Participating youth are given the opportunity to join together with their peers in developing strong athletic skills while learning the value of teamwork, cooperation, respect and discipline in a positive and safe environment.

For the second year, Coach Gregg Popovich has selected Spurs player Tre Jones to serve as the SYBL ambassador. Each year, Coach Popovich selects a player who exemplifies the youth league’s values and mission on and off the court to serve as the ambassador. In this role for a second year, Jones will continue to make appearances at various events throughout the SYBL season, where he will mentor and play with the kids and assist with running clinics.

“Pizza Hut is proud of our long-standing partnership with the Spurs and how together we are able to support the children in the San Antonio community,” said Usman Dhanani, President of Ayvaz Pizza, dba Pizza Hut. “The Spurs Youth Basketball League, presented by Pizza Hut, helps inspire young people to make positive choices and dream big. As local owners, we take great pride in being able to make a positive impact.”

Pizza Hut has proudly sponsored SYBL since it was founded by Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich and Kids Sports Network president and founder, Frank Martin in 1990. Since then, more than 430,000 young athletes and coaches have participated in the league, which has grown to benefit communities across Central and South Texas.

“With SYBL, we have the honor and privilege of reaching thousands of young athletes around our community and creating safe spaces for them to shape into the leaders of tomorrow,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact & Belonging Officer for SS&E. “We cherish the opportunity to form meaningful relationships with SYBL athletes through a game we all love, and to enrich their learning, growing and healing. And of course, our impact would not be possible without the generous support and longstanding partnership of Pizza Hut.”

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, Facebook and Twitter messenger and Amazon devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery. Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut has become the most recognized pizza restaurant in the world, operating more than 16,400 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

