LONNIE WALKER IV NAMED TO NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SECOND TEAM

LAS VEGAS (July 15, 2019) – The NBA today announced that Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV has been named to the NBA Summer League Second Team.

Walker IV averaged 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.3 minutes while shooting .575 from the floor in two games in Las Vegas.

The first Spur to be named to an All-Summer League Team since Bryn Forbes in 2017, Walker IV is just the fourth player from the Silver and Black since the NBA started the awards in 2005 (Kyle Anderson – 2015, Alonzo Gee – 2010).

Joining Walker IV on the Second Team is Chris Boucher (Toronto), Jaxson Hayes (New Orleans), Rui Hachimura (Washington) and Anfernee Simons (Portland).

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which featured all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams,started on July 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The event culminates with tonight’s tournament championship game between Memphis and Minnesota.

The 2019 MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Teams are below.