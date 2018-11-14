AT&T CENTER LA GLORIA AND BURGERTECA LOCATIONS TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING ON NOVEMBER 18

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 14, 2018) – San Antonio Spurs fans will get the first taste of local favorites inside the AT&T Center on Sunday, Nov. 18 when the arena celebrates the Grand Opening of La Gloria and Burgerteca. Tipoff for the game against the Golden State Warriors is set for 6 p.m.

Located outside of Section 200 and available to fans on all levels of the AT&T Center, the dining concept from Chef Johnny Hernandez spans the entire east end of the arena’s Balcony Level. During the game, fans can dance on the Cumbia Cam to compete for a $100 gift card to the Chef Johnny Hernandez family of restaurants, and guests on the Balcony Level should be on the lookout for La Gloria t-shirts from the Spurs Hype Squad.

The new culinary destination features both restaurants with an already-opened premium bar as the centerpiece of the space. Accessible to every fan inside the AT&T Center, the area includes seating options for patrons and a new wall-to-wall viewpoint overlooking the arena bowl with open standing room.

With fan favorites from his take on traditional Mexican street foods at La Gloria and reimagined classic hamburgers at Burgerteca, Chef Hernandez has constructed an AT&T Center menu with something for every fan. A premium bar in the center of the space, was opened during the Spurs preseason and offers rare tequilas, fusion blends, signature margaritas, and more.