LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE SELECTED TO 2019 NBA ALL-STAR GAME

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 31, 2019) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been selected by the Western Conference head coaches as a reserve in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Aldridge is set to make his seventh-career NBA All-Star appearance and his third as a member of the Silver and Black. He is one of only five players in the NBA to be selected to seven of the last eight NBA All-Star Games, along with Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

In 52 games this season, Aldridge leads San Antonio with averages of 8.8 rebounds and 1.23 blocks while also posting 21.1 points and 2.6 assists while shooting a career-best .516 (433-839) from the floor and .847 (227-268) from the free throw line in 32.6 minutes. He is one of two players in the NBA averaging at least 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting over 50 percent from the floor and 80 percent from the free throw line, along with Anthony Davis.

The University of Texas product has scored 20-plus points in 30 games this season, including a career-best 56 points vs. Oklahoma City on Jan. 10, and has notched 16 double-doubles. Aldridge is the only player in the NBA to record at least 17,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 900 blocks since he was drafted in 2006

The 2019 All-Star Game marks the 21st consecutive season the Spurs have a player selected as an All-Star, the longest streak of any team since the ABA/NBA merger in 1976. The Silver and Black have been represented by at least one player in 40 of the 42 All-Star Games since San Antonio joined the NBA in 1976 – the most of any team in that span.

Joining Aldridge as Western Conference reserves are: Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Nikola Jokic (Denver), Damian Lillard (Portland), Klay Thompson (Golden State), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City).

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. CST. TNT will televise the NBA All-Star Game for a 17th-consecutive year.